Students in the 5/6 Science class at Grenfell Public School have been immersing themselves in the fascinating world of plant adaptations under the guidance of their teacher, Mrs. Makin. This week, the students were particularly enthusiastic as they had the unique opportunity to dissect and explore the intricate components of exquisite roses, generously provided by local florist Elyse from Paper Daisy Studio.

The hands-on activity not only allowed students to examine the structure of the roses but also to understand the adaptations that enable plants to thrive in various environments. With their keen interest evident, the students eagerly engaged in the dissection process, learning about the different parts of the flower, including petals, sepals, and the reproductive organs.

Mrs. Makin expressed her delight at the students' enthusiasm and curiosity during the lesson.

"It's wonderful to see our students so engaged in their learning. Dissecting these beautiful roses provides them with a real-life context to understand plant biology and adaptations," she said.

Elyse’s generous contribution to the class has made a significant impact on the students’ learning experience.

"Thank you for supporting our educational endeavours, Elyse. We are deeply appreciative," Mrs. Makin added, highlighting the importance of community involvement in enhancing educational opportunities.

As the students continue their exploration of plant adaptations, they are not only gaining valuable scientific knowledge but also fostering a deeper appreciation for the beauty and complexity of the natural world.

The hands-on approach to learning is proving to be an effective way to engage young minds and inspire a lifelong love for science.

Grenfell Public School is proud of its dedicated teachers and supportive community members like Elyse, who work together to provide enriching learning experiences for students. The 5/6 Science class looks forward to further discoveries as they continue their journey into the world of plants and their remarkable adaptations.