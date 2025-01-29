Grenfell's Rugby Union touch competition has kicked off on Monday, February 3 with five teams currently signed up.

While games may have begun, it's not too late to join, with interested players urged to contact the Grenfell Rugby Union Club.

Current teams include:

Iandra Knights, captained by Sam Allen

The Hustlers, captained by Kenz Mills

No Mercy, captained by Rhys Hughes

Bin Chooks, captained by Jethro Fenton

The GrassHoppers, captained by Orlando Joyce

Teams are comprised of six players, which includes at least two female players, and games have two halves of 20 minutes.

As part of each game, sets invlude six touches, with each touch, pass, ball down or dummy half touched a changeover

For more information visit the Grenfell Rugby Union Club's Facebook page.