PHOTO
Grenfell's Rugby Union touch competition has kicked off on Monday, February 3 with five teams currently signed up.
While games may have begun, it's not too late to join, with interested players urged to contact the Grenfell Rugby Union Club.
Current teams include:
Iandra Knights, captained by Sam Allen
The Hustlers, captained by Kenz Mills
No Mercy, captained by Rhys Hughes
Bin Chooks, captained by Jethro Fenton
The GrassHoppers, captained by Orlando Joyce
Teams are comprised of six players, which includes at least two female players, and games have two halves of 20 minutes.
As part of each game, sets invlude six touches, with each touch, pass, ball down or dummy half touched a changeover
For more information visit the Grenfell Rugby Union Club's Facebook page.