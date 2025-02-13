Going into the second week of the Grenfell Rugby Union Club's touch competition, the games have begun to get stronger as the competitors begin to feel more confident with the rules.

This week's results include:

Grasshoppers forfeited to The Hustlers.

Iandra Knights (8) defeated No Mercy (2)

BinChooks (9) defeated Bye Week (2)

Grenfell Rugby Union Club's Caitlin Dixon said It is looking that if they can continue the momentum that the Grenfell Rugby Union Club will continue to run a summer touch comp Term 1 of each year which hopefully we can continually increase teams.

Ms Dixon said It would even be wonderful getting local business involved as sponsors and have business teams in future seasons.

This would be a full circle moment, Ms Dixon said, with community involvement from the Rugby Club.

"Everyone is really happy with the competition with everyone being on board with the different skill levels and happy to be there," Ms Dixon said.