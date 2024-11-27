On Wednesday, October 30, renovations to the Quandialla Swimming Pool amenities building were officially opened by Weddin Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Paul Best.

The renovations were primarily funded through the Federal Governments Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) phase 3, with additional funding provided by both Weddin Shire Council and the local Quandialla Swimming Pool Fundraising Committee.

At the Weddin Shire Council's Ordinary Monthly meeting on Thursday, November 21 the renovations to the Quandialla Pool amenities build were discussed.

The Director Environmental Services, Luke Sheehan said as part of the renovations works, there was some community consultation out there around what local residents wanted with the facility.

Mr Sheehan said the pool facilities were quite important to residents of Quandialla as it was community-run for around 48 years before Council took it over.

Mr Sheehan said he main sort of themes that come through the community consultation was that users of the Quandialla Pool wanted hot water and they wanted to see the amenities building and the canteen upgraded as they were past their use by date.

There has been a total revamp of the interior of the canteen and amenities area, Mr Sheehan said, which has come up pretty well.

The renovations were completed by local building company Trevelli Constructions, with the assistance of many local sub-contractors, which has seen a stimulus to the local economy.

Mr Sheehan said it was good to keep the money local and Trevelli Constructions have done a tremendous amount of work out there, even completing some work which was outside the scope because with old buildings you always run into a few skeletons that need to be fixed.

"Thanks certainlty have to go out to them for the work they have done out there," he said.

Weddin Shire Mayor, Councillor Paul Best said they shuld also thank they Quandialla Swimming Pool Fundraising Committee because they added some money to the pot too which was much appreciated and allowed Council to get the the whole thing completed up to a lot higher standard.

The objectives of Phase 3 of the LRCI Program were to maintain and create jobs by stimulating additional infrastructure construction activity in communities across Australia.

Weddin Shire Council successfully applied and obtained a total of $228,000 through the LRCI Program to complete the renovations.

Council undertook community consultation to ascertain what improvements the community wanted to see at the facility. Council received a number of submissions, with the common themes being an upgrade of the amenities building to provide hot water and more up to date and modern facilities for users of the facility.

This has been achieved with a total renovation of the amenities building to provide updated male and female amenities along with a new kiosk. Deteriorated building elements of the building were replaced, with new fascia and guttering being installed and the building being painted inside and out.

Mr Sheehan said there are a couple of things they are waiting on which includes a rainwater tank and some pumps, which are hoped to be installed in the next couple of weeks.

The facility is now open for the 2024/2025 swimming season, with operating hours being:

Monday: CLOSED.

Tuesday: 4:00pm - 6:30pm.

Wednesday: 4:00pm - 5:30pm & Swimming Club 5:30pm - 7:00pm.

Thursday: 4:00pm - 6.30pm.

Friday: 4:00pm - 5:30pm & Swimming Club 5:30pm - 7:00pm.

Saturday: 3:30pm - 6:30pm.

Sunday: 3:30pm - 6:30pm.

Public Holidays (except each Monday and Christmas Day): 3:30pm - 6:30pm.