Ryan Toole has been named regional overall winner of the Lions Youth of the Year competition.

The Henry Lawson High School student was named Grenfell Lions Club public speaking and overall winner at the local judging, qualifying for the regional finals in Cowra last weekend.

In Cowra, finalists Aston Hornery (Mount Panorama Lions Club), Marnie Noakes (Forbes and District Lions Club) Ruby Lemmich (Junee Lions Club) and Ryan Toole displayed their talents before and knowledge before a distinguished panel of judges; Chair Deborah Hughes (General Manager/Business Development & Partnerships at Smartbill) Mal Purves (Retired Businessman) and Gavan Ellis (Retired Paramedic).

Following the private interviews, the entrants addressed the two two-minute impromptu questions.

1. Balancing Mental Health and Ambition: there is increasing pressure on young people to succeed.

How can students find the right balance between ambition and mental well-being?

2. Censorship V free speech. Should social media platforms be allowed to ban or censor individuals who spread controversial opinions?

Entrants then delivered their five-minute prepared speech.

Ryan Toole: AI – Benefit or Detriment?

Marnie Noakes: Be Kind.

Aston Hornery; Space Exploration – should it be a global priority?

Ruby Lemmich: Mental Health of those in rural and remote areas.

Ryan, a true ambassador of the Youth Of the Year, was announced overall winner, and runner up was Aston Hornery.

“It was an absolute privilege for myself and my fellow judges to witness the incredible talent, confidence and leadership displayed by the contestants,” Chair Deborah Hughes said.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Lions Clubs for organising this inspiring program and to the families, teachers, and supporters who have encouraged these young leaders to participate.”

“The standard of the competition today has been exceptionally high. Each of the contestants demonstrated not only their intelligence and confidence but also their passion for important issues affecting our society,” Ms Hughes said.

Ryan and Aston will represent their region at the District Finals again to be held in Cowra on Saturday, 29 March.

The winner from the District Final will advance to the State Finals in Tamworth on April 5.