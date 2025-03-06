Penny and Mae named Champions at the Cowra District PSSA Swimming Carnival

Grenfell Public School was abuzz with excitement on February 26 as it proudly hosted the Cowra District PSSA Swimming Carnival.

The event showcased the incredible talent of young swimmers from across the district, culminating in the crowning of Penny Martin and Mae Taylor as the Senior and Junior Girl Champions.

The day was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the swimmers, many of whom have been training tirelessly in the lead-up to the event.

The success of the carnival would not have been possible without the efforts of sports coordinator, Nicole Kilby and the many helpers, particularly Leann Logan, Lorene Hazell, Nic Mitton and Chris Rowlstone, who played pivotal roles in organising and executing the event.

Mae Taylor, the Junior Girl Champion, started doing squad training at the Grenfell Pool in 2023, and her commitment has been unwavering.

"I do squad every afternoon and swim every day in the school holidays. I also go to the pool early on Saturday morning with Dad," Mae said.

Her determination to excel was evident when she cut short a family holiday to ensure she could compete in the school swimming carnival.

When named the District Swimming Champion, Mae expressed a mix of happiness and shock at her achievement. Her favourite strokes are freestyle and breaststroke, and she enjoys swimming for its relaxing nature.

"Racing is fun! It’s not like running where you get hot and sweaty; it’s nice and cool," Mae said.

Penny Martin, the Senior Girl Champion, had set her sights on becoming both the school and district champion in swimming this year. Her daily training regimen has paid off, as she pushed herself to improve.

"I have prepared by pushing myself harder, not taking as many breaths, and no flippers!" Penny said.

Looking ahead, she is eager to continue her success at the upcoming Western Swimming Carnival in Dubbo.

"I really want our relay team to make it to State and do well in my other swims," she said.

Penny’s aspirations are shared by her teammates in the senior relay team, consisting of Layla White, Hannah Lynch, Georgina Nowlan, and herself, who claimed victory at the district carnival. As Penny continues her final year of primary school, her dream of competing at the State level is within reach.

Grenfell Public School will be well represented at the Western Swimming Carnival this Friday.

The community is proud of their achievements and looks forward to supporting these talented swimmers as they continue to make waves in the world of competitive