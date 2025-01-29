Weddin Shire has recognised the achievements of Mary Stokes, who was named Weddin's Senior Citizen of the year, along with the achievements of Lynne Peterson and Peter Mitton who were named joint Citizen of the year.

Weddin Shire's joint citizens of the year Lynne Peterson and Peter Mitton and Weddin Shire's Senior Citezen of the Year Mary Stokes all said they were honoured to receive this recognition and award.

Mary Stokes has been a dedicated volunteer of the Lions Club of Grenfell since 1995. She has assisted her husband Allan as Treasurer from 1997 to 2004 and again from 2014 to the present. Following the illness of Secretary Lion Terry Carroll in December 2023, she took on additional responsibilities, including coordinating the weekly Lions Mini Lotto and organising street stalls.

Ms Stokes said she has worked at an accountants office, so being a treasurer was fairly easy for her.

While the nomination was a surprise, Ms Strokes said she just enjoys what she does.

Over the years, Peter Mitton has contributed significantly to the Weddin Shire community over many years through various forms of support, providing his PA system and services to numerous organisations.

Mr Mitton said he followed on from his father in helping with providing sound systems to local organisations during events.

Additionally, he has volunteered and held various roles, such as President of the Grenfell Museum and Historical Society, Life Member of the Grenfell Show Committee, President of Grenfell Rugby Union Club and Senior Deputy Captain of the Glenelg Rural Fire Service.

Mr Mitton said he has gotten involved in volunteering with many community groups around the Shire over the years due to the values his parents instilled in him as they were always volunteering to help out in the community.

Looking forward, Mr Mitton is encouraging younger people to reach out and get involved in volunteering across local groups where they can.

Mr Mitton said his family have been a huge support for him to volunteer within the community, and sacrificing things to help, such as weekends and time away.

Weddin Shire's co-Citizen of the Year Lynne Peterson has dedicated nearly 48 years to nursing, with 25 years of service to the Weddin Shire. She is highly regarded for her commitment.

Ms Peterson said it was a surprise to be named a Citizen of the Year and thought it a wonderful thing to be named with Peter Mitton.

She said she has dedicated the past 25 years working as a healthcare professional in Weddin as Grenfell Community health is a great place to work.

"When you find somewhere where you are surrounded with a great team time goes fast," she said.

I also have met most people in this town and found them thankful for what we offer at community."

Ms Peterson said some highlights over the years helping the community include include gaining skill in Palliative Care and being a part of the area advisory for advanced wound care.

Initially Ms Peterson worked at Quandialla before moving to Grenfell and continued to work increasing her work to full time.

Over the years, Ms Peterson said Western NSW LHD have supported her to complete training and allow me to develop specialised clinics that suit the community and their team.

Looking forward, Ms Pterson said they need to advocate for more rural GP’s who do help us provide in home care to the community and would love to see a purpose built facility to work better as part of a multidisciplinary team here in Grenfell.

Other organisations and people who received recognition on Australia Day across Weddin Shire include:

Weddin Shire Community Event/Organisation of the Year: Grenfell SES (Highly Commended: Grenfell Historical Society).

Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award: Grenfell Hospital & MPS Auxiliary

Greenethorpe Citizen of the year was awarded to Corrie Bryant

Higher School Certificate Award: Thi Truong

School Youth Achievement Awards:

- Jane Johnston (Quandialla Public)

- Emily Maslin (Caragabal Public)

- Saskia McClelland (St Joseph's)

- Daisy Forde (Grenfell Public)

- Ryan Toole (The Henry Lawson High School)