A bush or grass fire can happen at any time of the year, they can start easily and spread quickly, and they can catch people off-guard.

The risk is higher during the warmer months, when bush, grass or scrub is drier, producing enormous amounts of heat and threatening lives, property, crops and stock.

The safest place to be during a grass or bush fire is well away from it.

But in the event where you may be near a fire or threatened by one, do you know what to do? Are you familiar with your surroundings? Do you have a bush fire plan? Do you know the fire danger ratings? Do you know what Total Fire Bans are and what not to do during one?

Thanks to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), there is an abundant of information, resources and fast facts at your fingertips at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by visiting your nearest Fire Control Centre.

Ours is the Mid Lachlan Valley Team at 26 Union Street, Forbes, 6851 1541.

The Mid Lachlan Valley area spans almost three million hectares, incorporating the local government areas of Forbes, Parkes, Lachlan and Weddin.

It features national parks covering an area of 274,000 ha - 9.46 per cent of the zone, and state forests cover an area of 195,000 ha - 6.2 per cent of the zone, according to the RFS.

The Mid Lachlan Valley area has about 22 per cent bushland and 77 per cent grassland, with the balance being the built environment or water bodies.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census Community Profile, as detailed on the RFS website, there are 14,626 residential dwellings in the Mid Lachlan Valley area with an approximate population of 29,993.

The ABS data says there were 2369 businesses in the Mid Lachlan Valley and its last major bush fire happened in the 2014/15 bush fire season with 2220 hectares burned.

Some things you need to know:

Fire Danger Ratings

Knowing the Fire Danger Rating may save your life: It gives you an indication of the consequences of a fire if a fire was to start.

A common misconception is people think they indicate the chances of a fire occurring but this is not the case.

There are four levels, the higher the rating, the more dangerous the conditions will be.

1. Moderate

Plan and prepare - most fires can be controlled, stay up to date and be ready to act if there is a fire.

2. High

Be ready to act - there's a heightened risk, decide what you will do if a fire starts.

3. Extreme

Take action now to protect your life and property - these are dangerous fire conditions. Check your bush fire plan and that your property is fire-ready.

If a fire starts, take immediate action. If you're not prepared, go to a safer location well before the fire impacts.

4. Catastrophic

For your survival, leave bush fire risk areas - these are the most dangerous conditions for a fire. Stay safe by going to a safer location early in the morning or the night before. Homes cannot withstand fires in these conditions.

Ratings are declared based on local government areas on the RFS website, listening to/reading local news and on the Fires Near Me app (which displays all bush and grass fires attended by fire services in NSW and other incidents attended by NSW RFS volunteers).

Report any fires to 000.

Total Fire Bans

A Total Fire Ban means no fires out in the open to help limit the potential of fires developing, particularly when the weather is very hot, dry and windy.

General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.

The RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property. Under certain conditions, the NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert.

Electric and gas barbecues can be used for cooking as long as it is under the direct control of a responsible adult, who is present at all times while it is operating, and no combustible material is allowed within two metres at any time it is operating.

Fire permits

These help agencies such as the RFS know when and where landholders intend to burn, to ensure adequate and appropriate measures are in place.

Fire permits are automatically suspended during Total Fire Bans and typically when the Fire Danger Rating is high or above.

A fire permit is required during the Bush Fire Danger Period (usually from October 1 to March 31 but this can vary).

Fire permits are not required for small recreational fires used to cook or barbecue in the open or for reasons such as camping, as long as the fire is in a permanently constructed fireplace, clear all combustible materials at least two metres away and the fire is completely extinguished before leaving.