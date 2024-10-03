Thursday, September 26 saw the opening round of the Grenfell Junior Rugby touch competition for 2024 kick off.

With over 75 registered players ranging in age from 6-16 they are divided into three age groups with the 6 and 7 year olds playing and practicing skills each Thursday.

The Primary division saw six teams line up for their opening rounds.

The “Wy-touch-at-alls”, captained by Wyatt Bruce, had a great opening game coming away 4-0 after two sensational tries from the captain were followed by a try from Mack Loader and another from the very quick Penny Martin.

The other team to really shine in the primary division was team “Touch Down” captained by Baxter Sheehan winning both their games with Charlie Knight and Braxton Chalker-Riolo bagging a pair each!

The senior division saw three teams front up with the “Toole Boxes”, captained by Ryan Toole looking to chase this season with two wins in the opening round.

Touch takes a break over the holidays but will be back on Thursday. October 17.