Congratulations to all Grenfell Cadets who did an amazing job on Remembrance Day.

The Cadet of the Year for 2024, was announced on Remembrance Day following a luncheon at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

This has been a tradition since 1966.

The Cadet of the Year receives a Drill Cane as a keep-sake donated by the Grenfell Bowling Club and their name goes on the Perpetual Trophy.

RSL Sub- Branch President Glen Ivins announced that LCPL Jebediah York was the winner this year.

He congratulated him on a successful year and presented him with his Drill Cane.

Congratulations to Lorna Hardy who was the winner of the Cadet raffle drawn at the presentation.

Grenfell Cadets Parade on a Monday Night at the Grenfell Show ground from 6.00pm - 9.00pm so come and have a look, and try it out for three Mondays, with no obligation to join.