SWIMMING CARNIVAL SUCCESS

St Joseph’s Primary School held their annual Swimming Carnival recently at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre and it was a resounding success!.

The carnival brought together students, teachers, and families for a day filled with excitement and camaraderie.

Every student participated, showcasing their swimming skills and enthusiasm in a variety of races and activities. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers and encouragement echoing around the pool.

From the youngest swimmers to the most experienced, everyone had the opportunity to compete and have fun.

The day was not just about competition; it was about teamwork, sportsmanship, and celebrating each student's efforts.

With sunny weather and a festive spirit, the Swimming Carnival was a memorable event that highlighted the importance of participation and community. Everyone left with smiles, proud of their achievements and eager for next year’s event.

YEAR ONE SCIENCE FUN

The St Joseph’s Primary School Year One students have been learning about the properties of different materials and how they can be physically changed.

They recently investigated things that bend. They completed the lesson by making bendy caterpillars.

The class then collaborated to make a diorama to house their creations.