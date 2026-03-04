Students at St Joseph's have enjoyed an energetic start to Term 1 with visits from Hot Shots Tennis Australia as part of our sports lessons.

Led by enthusiastic coaches, students developed key tennis skills including forehands, backhands, and serves, while also improving coordination, teamwork, and confidence. The use of modified equipment allowed all students to experience success and build their abilities in a fun and supportive environment.

The program has been a wonderful opportunity for students to stay active, demonstrate great sportsmanship, and try something new.

St Joseph's Primary School thanks Hot Shots Tennis for their expertise and positive energy throughout the term.

It has certainly been a smashing success.