Members of the Grenfell community are encouraged to gather for the World Day of Prayer no matter their denomination.

The World Day of Prayer that is usually held on the first Friday in March will be held this year on Friday, 20 March at 2pm in the Presbyterian Church.

The Presbyterian Church is located on the corner of Middle and Weddin Streets, Grenfell.

The country that the World Day of Prayer service will be focussing on this year is Nigeria. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population and one of the largest in the world with over 211 million people – with 27 million Nigerians living in Australia.

The official language is English and Nigeria has 2 main faiths – Christianity and Islam with many local belief systems.

The World Day of Prayer is a global Ecumenical movement led by Christian men and women who welcome everyone to come along and join in the service of worship and prayer with stories from Nigeria written by Nigerian women.

All Grenfell church’s will be taking part in this service, and members of Grenfell's churches invite you to come along and join with them praying for the Nigerian people.

The theme for the service is “I will give you rest: come'.

There will be afternoon tea to follow after the service in the hall.