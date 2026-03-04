Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, will visit Grenfell on Wednesday, 11 March, bringing Medicare, Centrelink and veterans’ services directly to the community.

The mobile service centre will be set up near Vaughan Park on Melyra Street from (9am to 4pm, offering face to face support and access to key government services.

Golden Wattle is a 20-tonne truck staffed by Services Australia officers who provide tailored support to regional and rural communities.

During its visit, residents will be able to access Centrelink claims, payment and service information, updating personal information, confirming documents and supporting information, myGov services, social work support and referrals, medicare registrations, and access to online services through a self-service terminal.

The service also provides help with new claims for most Centrelink payments, updating records, certifying documents such as birth certificates, using online accounts and Express Plus mobile apps, and accessing rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers.

Staff can provide information about medicare transactions and registrations, how financial matters may impact payments, payment and service options, National Disability Insurance Scheme services, and Department of Veterans’ Affairs services.

For veterans and their families, support includes connecting to the DVA phone line, creating and navigating a MyService account, accessing the DVA website, printing documents, checking and verifying forms, forwarding documents to DVA, and linking with support services including Open Arms Veterans and Families Counselling.

Before arriving in Canowindra, Golden Wattle will visit:

Manildra – Tuesday 3 March, near Lions Park on Kiewa Street (9:30am–4pm)

Molong – Wednesday 4 March, adjacent to the Village Green on Gidley Street (9am–3:30pm)

Oberon – Thursday 5 March, in front of the NAB Bank on Oberon Street (9:30am–4pm)

Blayney – Friday 6 March, Community Centre car park, Church Street (9:30am–4pm)

Canowindra – Monday 9 March, near Memorial Park on Gaskill Street (9:30am–4pm)

Eugowra – Tuesday 10 March, near the Rural Transaction Centre on Broad Street (9am–4pm)

Grenfell – Wednesday 11 March, near Vaughan Park on Melyra Street (9am–4pm)

Barmedman – Thursday 12 March, opposite the Rural Fire Station on Queen Street (9:30am–2:30pm)

Gundagai – Tuesday 17 March, Gundagai District Services Club car park, Sheridan Street (9:30am–4pm)

Cootamundra – Wednesday 18 March, near the town hall on Wallendoon Street (9:30am–4pm)

Harden – Thursday 19 March, near the tennis courts on East Street (9:30am–4pm)

Stockinbingal – Friday 20 March, opposite the general store on Hibernia Street (9:30am–4pm)

Temora – Monday 23 March, near the community centre on Hoskins Street (9am–4pm)

Ardlethan – Tuesday 24 March, opposite the School of Arts on Ariah Street (9:30am–4pm)

Hay – Wednesday 25 March, near the library on Lachlan Street (10:30am–4pm)

Hay – Thursday 26 March, near the library on Lachlan Street (9am–3:30pm)

Coleambally – Friday 27 March, opposite the Community Hall on Kingfisher Avenue (9am–4pm)

Narrandera – Monday 30 March, opposite Coles Supermarket on Bolton Street (9am–4pm)

Coolamon – Tuesday 31 March, near Sweet Briar B&B on Cowabbie Street (9am–4pm)

Junee – Wednesday 1 April, near the War Memorial Clock Tower on Broadway (9am–3pm)

Residents seeking more information, including full schedules and locations, can visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice.

With extensive stops planned across the region, Golden Wattle continues to deliver direct, face-to-face government services where they are needed most.