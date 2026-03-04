Get your walking shoes and water bottles ready for the return of the annual Cargo 2 Grenfell walk which will take place from 12-14 March.

Now in its tenth year, the annual charity event which has proven to be one of the region’s most popular community challenges.

Across the first day, the walk takes participants from Cargo to Canowindra.

The second day will see the participants walk the second stage to Gooloogong, with day three being the third and final stretch to Grenfell.

Participants are able to decide whether they take part in walking one day, two days or the whole event.

This year has seen a slightly bigger amount of registrations so far, event organiser Toby Barons said.

While they have around 30 registered so far, Mr Barons said they are hoping to reach up to around 40 registrations of dedicated walkers to take part.

So far the event has raised around $3,500 so far, and event organisers are hoping to reach a goal of 415,000, with more donations expected around the actual event.

The Cargo 2 Grenfell Walk aims to raise funds for mental health resources for towns and communities across the region.

With the walk reaching ten years, Mr Barons said there is a bit of excitement around for the milestone event.

Mr Barons said they have got some new merchandise and a bit more happening in terms of raffles to help encourage more people to take part and a more lively atmosphere.

While they suffered heat wave conditions last year, Mr Barons said they are hoping for better weather for this year's walk.

Registrations are open through the Cargo 2 Grenfell website at https://c2gwalk.com/ or follow their social media pages to keep up to date wit their activities.