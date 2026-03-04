Weddin Shire Council hosted their monthly ordinary meeting on Thursday, 19 February where they discussed whether they should push for the state government to make it so all wills are officially registered.

After a lengthy discussion on the topic, Council voted to write to Jihad Dib, Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Minister for Emergency Services and Minster for Youth Justice; Michael Daley, Attorney-General and James Griffin MP, Shadow Minister for Customer Service to formulate a law, making it a legal requirement for all Wills to be officially registered in a newly created State Registry of Wills.

Moved by Councillor Colleen Gorman, this motion was aimed at lobbying the state government to make it a requirement that all wills created be legally registered and secured in a central location, so that public awareness would increase, and more people will be motivated to ease their passing by preparing a will for the benefit of their family.

Cr Gorman said that she has seen across many funerals there has been frequently been an occasion with trouble involving a will, whether the will has not been updated, could not be found or if a person has passed away without any valid will.

Cr Gorman said sometimes in this case the government department takes over in appointing an executor who may not even have any familial relation to the deceased person, and that too often you hear of people ending up in legal battles when someone who might not normally be a beneficiary or an estranged relative benefiting from this intervention due to a lack of a central registry.

"I'm not trying to make wills compulsory. I just think there are too many people out there who don't realize the significance of a will and that if there was a central registry it could save a lot of heartache for the families and stress and even expense of going to court and I just think it's a worthy," she said.

Cr Gorman said that while there is an Australian will register and Office of Guardians who do mind wills, this office then becomes an executor of the will.

Councillor Jan Parlett said she doesn't actually see this as the business of Council and that Weddin Shire Council its own will have any real impact in getting a register on its own.

Cr Parlett said perhaps setting up a petition may be a way to progress um a mandate or change in legislation and providing their local member of parliament wit significant signatures that can then support the for register of wills.

The other thing Council could do, Cr Parlett said, is publicize a little bit more the the need for wills. as well letting people know there is an Australian register for wills already set up.

Councillor Chad White said supports the idea, and following up from Cr Parlett, coordinating with groups like the Weddin Shire Health Committee and interagency as well as getting legal experts to come in and work through what a will contains and needs would be good for the community.

Councillor Paul Best clarified with Cr Gorman about her motion is that Council writing a letter to Jihad Dib, Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Minister for Emergency Services and Minster for Youth Justice; Michael Daley, Attorney-General and James Griffin, Shadow Minister for Customer Service about this issue.