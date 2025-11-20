While the Grenfell Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS is still waiting on funding to be able to install and implement the nine aged care licenses awarded, healthcare services in the region remains a high priority, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD has said.

A WNSWLHD spokesperson said the continued development of Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS), and healthcare services in the broader region, remains a high priority for the Western NSW Local Health District in line with their Clinical Services Planning for the facility.

"Local Health Districts undertake Clinical Services Planning to guide the planning and development of healthcare services, to understand the unique challenges and health needs of communities, and to ensure they meet those needs into the future," the spokesperson said.

"Clinical Services Plans are periodically updated to reflect any changes which may have occurred in a community or are projected to occur, or to better reflect any updated or new models of care."

The Grenfell MPS Clinical Services Plan, developed during 2020-2021, details the current and future health needs of the community, outlining health service priorities and highlighting opportunities to improve access to care locally, and through an integrated, regional network of hospital and community-based services.

It also outlines infrastructure required to meet the community’s changing health needs and future-proof the facility. This includes a recommendation to expand access to residential aged-care beds.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is known that there is a need for more aged care in Grenfell, and this need was recognised by the fact that the nine bed licenses were awarded to Grenfell MPS.

“Even the government, both state and federal recognises that the Weddin area and Grenfell need additional support and capacity to help people stay close to home and receive the care that they need as they reach a certain period of their life.

“However those bed licenses remain on paper only,” Ms Cooke said.

As part of the Federal Government’s Multipurpose Service Program 2024-25 allocation round, WNSWLHD was successful in applying for additional residential care places at a number of smaller, rural facilities, including Grenfell MPS.

"WNSWLHD will continue to work with the community and NSW Health to support the development of infrastructure and services at Grenfell MPS, in line with Clinical Services Planning," the spokesperson said.

These bed licenses are a big deal, Ms Cooke said, which recognises the need within the community at that time and that’s why they need the redevelopment so they don’t miss the opportunity to expand the offering for our community.

“I believe that our community deserves better than that and I will continue to fight tooth and nail until we get the funding that we need and deserve to redevelop this hospital," she said.