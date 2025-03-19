The Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop came into existence in 1973 when a number of Grenfell ladies banded together to form a group to promote wool and woollen goods.

The shop opened on 2 April 1973 at 63 Main Street in rented premises.

The premises were sold in 1975 and the hunt began for a new home.

Three Gunyah members, Betty Fountain, Gwen St Vincent Welch and Ruby Ingrey, purchased 50 Main Street in 1975, transferring to Constance Wheatley, Roma Griffiths and Pat Mendham in 1980, and finally after incorporation, the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop Inc became the owner in 1994.

Regardless of the names on the deed, 50 Main Street has been the home of Grenfell Gunyah since 28 April 1985, and that is cause for celebration.

At its inception, beyond the promotion of wool/woollen goods, the Grenfell Gunyah was also envisioned to be a charitable organisation, endeavouring each month to use the profits to donate to a local worthy cause.

The first donation was given to the Grenfell District Hospital to open a fund for an icemaking machine.

Today this mission of raising and donating funds within the Weddin Shire continues, and is in fact enshrined in the constitution of the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop Inc.

In 2024 Grenfell Gunyah provided funds for scholarships to Year 7 and Year 11 students at The Henry Lawson High School; annual donations to CEF Grenfell, Grenfell Public School, St Joseph’s Primary School, The Henry Lawson High School, and Weddin Mountain Muster, with one off donations made to the Hospital Auxiliary in memory of Merle Hunter; the Jonah Mills Fundraiser, Grenfell Girl Guides and Can Assist.

Recognition of the hard work of the Gunyah members (all volunteers) over the past six decades must also be part of the celebration.

Without the hard work and enthusiasm of these volunteers, Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop would not exist today.

To celebrate 50 fabulous years at 50 Main Street, the Grenfell Gunyah will be hosting an open day on Sunday 4 May 2025.

More details of the event will be available closer to the event – keep an eye out on the Gunyah Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GrenfellGunyah, in the Gunyah window and upcoming editions of the Grenfell Record.

If anyone has photos or memorabilia from the early Gunyah days, we would be love to display those items on this day. Please contact Debra Hasler, Gunyah President 0492 473 469 or email Gunyah50at50@gmail.com