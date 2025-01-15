Pre season training has begun for the Grenfell Rugby Union Club with the first training night on January 9.

Grenfell Rugby Union Club's Joshua Taylor said the had a small attendance of 18 players across both the men's and women's squads show up to the first night of training, which was as expected for the first night of training.

Taylor said the feeling and he believes most of them are pretty keen to play.

Before the 2025 South West Fuels season kicks off, which is expected to begin in mid-April, there will be a trial match organised to play in town, and Grenfell will be fielding squads in the Cowra 10's competition along with the Kiama 7's competition.

Taylor said they may also take part in the Boorowa knockout competition after playing in the Cowra 10's competition in March.

Moving forward, the Club will be training every Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Taylor said on Tuesday evenings they train with a group of locals who have a fitness night.

For those thinking of taking part and playing rugby union this year, Taylor encourages people to come down to R. B. Bembrick Oval at their training nights on Thursday, with all welcome.

This year, Tim Brown will be coaching the Women's squad.

The men's squad will be coached by Stuart Hughes, Mark Hughes, Sam Allen and Siaosi Mafileo.