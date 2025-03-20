On Friday, the students of 5/6 Red took the stage at the whole school assembly, showcasing their creativity and talent with a delightful play inspired by the beloved children's show, Bluey.

Under the guidance of their teacher, Mrs. Forde, the class not only wrote the script but also crafted vibrant masks that added a special touch to their performance. Excitement was in the air as students danced their way to the stage to the sound of the Bluey theme song, ready to share their hard work with their peers and proud parents.

The performance was met with enthusiastic applause, as the young actors brought the story to life, capturing the essence of fun and imagination that Bluey is known for. It was a great for both the performers and the audience, celebrating creativity within the school community.

Congratulations to 5/6 Red for a fantastic performance!