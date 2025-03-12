Excitement is in the air at Grenfell Public School following the senior girls relay team's impressive performance at the Western Swimming Carnival last Friday.

With over 900 students competing, the school's squad of 16 swimmers delivered an outstanding effort, with the relay team finishing in third place in a highly competitive environment.

The relay team, consisting of Layla White, Hannah Lynch, Georgina Nowlan, and Penny Martin, achieved a remarkable time of 2:36.44, securing their place at the State Championships scheduled for April 10-11th at Homebush.

This accomplishment not only showcases their talent but also highlights the strength of Grenfell Public's swimmers.

Mrs. Nicole Kilby, teacher at Grenfell Public and the PSSA Cowra District coordinator, served as the team manager during the carnival. She expressed her pride in the girls' accomplishments and their exemplary sportsmanship throughout the day.

"It was a wonderful event for all the swimmers, who represented our school with excellence. Their dedication and hard work have truly shone through," Mrs. Kilby said.

The excitement continues as the team gears up for the upcoming state competition, where they will face off against the top swimmers from across New South Wales.

The Grenfell Public School community will be behind them all the way, eager to see their performance on the state stage.

Congratulations to Layla, Hannah, Georgina, and Penny on their fantastic achievements, and best of luck at the State Championships!