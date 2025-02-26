Grenfell Public School has kicked off the year with enthusiasm and energy! Our dedicated captains were officially welcomed into their new roles during a special catered morning tea with Principal Mr. Cartwright. Mack, Hannah, Sam, and Layla are eager to embrace the challenges and responsibilities that come with their leadership positions.

On Friday, 7 February, we held an induction assembly where our house captains were inducted and proudly presented with their badges.

The house captains for 2025 are:

Wood: Captains – Delilah Nealon and Jai Kohnen Vice Captains – Eloise Grimm and Cayless Mills

Lawson: Captains – Rose Willems and Logan Glasheen Vice Captains – Aurora Lester and Mason Smith

O’Brien: Captains – Maisie Baker and Josh Cartman Vice Captains – Alexa Dowd and Henry Dawes

These enthusiastic leaders have already begun with one of their major events, the School Swimming Carnival, which took place on Monday. It was wonderful to see them motivating their fellow students to participate and show their house spirit.

In addition to our leadership activities, Stage One has embarked on an engaging Science unit with Mrs. Makin, focusing on 'Living Things.' Our Kindergarten students had a fantastic experience exploring the living things in our school playground, utilising all of their senses while being mindful of their surroundings—especially avoiding any spiky or dangerous plants!

Furthermore, 5/6 Red has had a great start to the year in the kitchen with Mrs. Forde. Culinary skills certainly haven't been lost over the holidays, and this term, veggie fritters are on the menu! Students are excited to hone their cooking skills while learning about healthy eating and teamwork.