The Grenfell Picnic Races are just around the corner, and they are promising to be a great day at the track.

On Saturday April 12, the Grenfell Picnic Races will see six races worth over $46,000 in prizemoney, with three feature races being the Grenfell Picnic Cup (worth $10,000) the Grenfell Bracelet and the President's Cup (both worth $7500) and three supporting races.

The Picnic Race Club appreciates the sponsorship of the Lane Cove Legends, McAlister Motors, Mawhood’s IGA, as well as Cooper’s Civil & Crushing and CL Commodities.

Nominations for the races close Monday, 7 April and acceptance close Thursday 10 April.

The club is expecting large fields and Grenfell Picnic Races President Danny Kotel said there will be many returning trainers, riders and owners who will be coming back for this year's races.

The generous support of local businesses such as Grenfell Commodities, Bromar Engineering, South West Fuels, Hilltops Vet Services and The Conron Store will provide numerous awards for each race.

Off the track there will be the Fashions on the Field competition, sponsored by Delta Agribusiness, with $3000 worth of prizes across numerous categories

Belinda Day will provide live music during the afternoon.

There will also be lots of entertainment for the kids including inflatables, face painting, ice cream van, a sand pit, junior fashions competition and novelty events at the end of the day. The Weddin Shire Council, Bendigo Bank, The Cri Hotel, Grenfell Bowling Club and the Grenfell Pharmacy have contributed to the costs of entertainment.

The club also appreciate the help of the Grenfell Girls Guides on the gate and the Country Education Foundation in the canteen.

Trackside, there will be the Altora Ag Bar and canteen services, a TAB van, local and interstate bookmakers as well as the VIP area ("The Shed") sponsored by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co, where sponsors and their guests, as well as members of the public, can enjoy a catered luncheon (tickets also available online).

Gates open at 11:30am and entry costs $20 per person, aged 16 and over.

Entry tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day or online at https://www.grenfellpicnics.org.au/. The club has a very strict policy that no BYO alcohol or glass of any sort, be bought onto the racecourse.