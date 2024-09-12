Our September meeting held at Jan Holland’s home was well-attended. As well as routine matters raised, members’ attention was drawn to a number of events of interest to members that are being organised by Weddin Landcare in September and October, as they encourage exploration of the stunning wildlife and flowers in the Grenfell area.

Afternoon tea offered an excellent selection of cakes and slices, as usual, and the warm, sunny weather encouraged us to take a pleasant walk around Jan’s extensive grounds and well-kept gardens. A bonus was spotting blue-faced honey-eaters around the place.

Our first trading table proved a success, with a range of items from baby rhubarb plants to DVDs available.

Our next meeting on Tuesday, October 1, at 2 p.m., will be held at Wendy Johnson’s house, 85 Berrys Road.

Anita Edwards Publicity Officer.