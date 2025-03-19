By Maria Neill

We had a great day for our Open Golf Day on Sunday, March 2. Thank you to those die hard golfers that came and supported the club and played golf in this "thirsty " weather.

See winners winners meat trays dinners.

First Ladies team Sally Mitton and Maria Neill

First Mixed team Leanne Young and Alan Jones

First Men Team Craig McMahon and Paul Taylor

It was the Luck of the Irish for the annual Grant Family Irish Golf Day on Sunday, March 16.

Thank you to the Jack Grant family for sponsoring this wonderful event which is played by unusual but fun rules.

Over 30 Lucky or Unlucky players today were all looking for that 4 leaf clover to help them get through the golf game.

Lucky Irish Winners are

First with 59 pts Ross Brenner and Mick Duvall.

Second with 58 pts Sally Mitton and Maria Neill

Third with 57 points Elyse Troth and Dave Wood, not in picture.

Thank you all for supporting this great Grant Family Irish Event.