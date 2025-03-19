The Grenfell Blues have been crowned the winner of the South West Slopes Cricket League Open B Grade Grand Final beating the Junee Stallions on Saturday, 15 March at Fisher Park, Cootamundra.

Grenfell elected to bat first and came away with a score of 9/139 for Junee to chase.

Junee struggled to reach this score, with strong bowling and fielding from Grenfell, who claimed three ducks, ending with a score of 10/69.

This was the second time Junee has been defeated this season, with the Grenfell Blues also inflicting that defeat on the minor premiers.

Grenfell Cricket Club's Shaun Logan said the Grenfell squad was the strongest team they've had all year and they knew if they batted all out they would be alright.

Mr Logan said the hot weather was tough on both teams.

On the bowling side, Zachary Starr claimed four wickets, with Riley Edwards and Jethro Fenton each claiming two wickets and Harrison Starr claiming one wicket.

Dave Wood, Rhys Hughes and Jethro Fenton had a catch as a fielder.

On the stumps, some of the biggest results included Bailey Edwards who posted a score of 29 runs, Nou Reva Rarua had 34 runs, Henry Mitton had 23 runs and Zachary Starr posted a score of 18 runs.