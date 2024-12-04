As we head into the end of the year, the Grenfell Rugby Union Club are encouraging players to sign up for their rugby union touch competition which is set to begin on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Teams will be comprised of six players, which will include at least two female players, and games will be two halves of 20 minutes.

Grenfell Rugby Club's Caitlin Dixon said one of the reasons behind having two women playing in each team is to encourage female participants to play and get the message out there that rugby is open for both men and women.

Ms Dixon said the aim for the rugby touch competition is to run for ten weeks to coincide with the first school term of 2025, with the competition to finish in early April - right in time for the tackle competitions to begin.

Depending on numbers, there will be two games kicking from 6pm on every Monday, with more slated to also kick off at 6:45pm if there are more teams entered into the Grenfell rugby touch competition.

Ms Dixon said they some of the reasons they decided to host a rugby touch comp as the Junior Rugby Club had a large group of players take part in their rugby touch competition, so they wanted to offer a competition for the adults, and they also wanted to try and build a good, positive club culture this year.

The Grenfell Rugby Club touch competition is open to players from 14 years old, depending on parent's discretion.

for those looking to play in the rugby touch competition, contact Caitlin Dixon 0437410603 by December 20 to register your interest.