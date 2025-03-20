GARDEN PROJECT UPDATE

There has been much excitement amongst the students at St Joseph’s Primary School whilst engaging with the ‘Garden Project’.

Recently, gardening enthusiasts from the St Joseph’s Primary School community rallied to provide help through a working bee at the school.

As a result, vegetable gardens at St Joseph's Primary School were constructed and filled with soil, the garden bed at the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service was also filled with soil, a green house was built to grow seedlings in, and a compost bin was set-up for the Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre.

Appreciation goes out to all involved with this work, including Melanie and Claire from Weddin Landcare and their families, the families and staff from St Joseph's Primary School, Glenn Gault for leveling the site, Stevens Sand and Gravel, Billimari Olive Oil Press for their donation of the IBC containers to build the vegetable garden, and the team at Western NSW Local Health District for last minute supply dashes.

It will be wonderful to see the beautiful, fresh, nutrient dense food that Grenfell Community Produce grows as a result for the Grenfell Food Hall.

STUDENT AWARDS

Congratulations to all students who received an award or special recognition at the recent St Joseph’s Primary School Assembly. There is much to celebrate!

KINDERGARTEN HANDWRITING

Kindergarten students at St Joseph’s Primary School are enjoying developing their handwriting skills, focusing on correct pencil grip and letter formation.

LUNCHTIME CLUBS

Imaginations were running wild last week at the St Joseph’s Primary School lunchtime Lego Club. The chess players also enjoyed mastering a few strategies at Chess Club.