CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA 2025

On Friday, students from St Joseph’s Primary School participated in their school based Clean Up Australia Day by working together to tidy up the school grounds and nearby areas.

Equipped with gloves and garbage bags, students and teachers collected litter and recycled what they could.

The event beautified the school and its surroundings, and fostered a sense of pride and responsibility amongst students towards the environment, reinforcing their commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Australia.

GARDEN HARVEST DELIVERY

St Joseph’s Primary School was abuzz with excitement recently as they delivered their first harvest of delicious basil and bok choy from their gardens to the Grenfell Food Hall. Earlier in the week, students also participated in a compost workshop, delivered by Melanie Cooper from Weddin Landcare. Students and staff are now even more eager to start composting!

ASH WEDNESDAY LITURGY

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the liturgical season of Lent. Students from St Joseph’s Primary School participated in a special Ash Wednesday Liturgy on the day, receiving the sign of the cross in ashes on their foreheads.

WELCOME BACK BOWLS EVENING

A social evening of lawn bowls at the Grenfell Bowling Club was a wonderful way to kick off the school year for St Joseph’s Primary School, organised by the School Community Council. There was plenty of friendly competition and much enjoyment on the greens.