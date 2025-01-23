A large grass fire ignited on the outskirts of Parkes on Sunday that required eight fire tankers to extinguish it reminding residents across the Mid Lachlan Valley of the risk of fires across the region.

At 5.38pm the first units were called to a "running" grass fire burning in a paddock in Renshaw McGirr Way.

There was also a possible risk of the fire threatening nearby property.

“First arriving units were faced with a large area of grass and stubble alight," said Mid Lachlan Valley Team Operational Officer Scott Baker.

"This fire quickly burnt 45ha due to being driven by the afternoon winds and required eight RFS appliances to be able to contain the fire."

RFS Operational Officer Baker said the recent warm and dry weather in the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area has cured grass to such a high level that it now presents a serious fire threat.

“Under hot and windy conditions, grass fires can spread quickly and threaten lives, property, crops and stock," he said.

“I urge Mid Lachlan Valley Team landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery and harvesting during these conditions.

“Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have suitable firefighting equipment on hand.”

Operational Officer Baker said grass fires travel much faster than bush fires because grass ignites so quickly.

“Mid Lachlan Valley Team residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date bush fire survival plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property,” he said.

The RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:

– Put fire breaks in place around assets and standing crops as well as boundary fences.

– Check your farm equipment is in good order and is ready to deal with a fire.

– Be aware that slasher and mower blades can spark if they strike rocks or metal, causing dry grass to ignite.

– Register Static Water Supply sources on your property, such as dams, swimming pools and water tanks, with the NSW RFS, which will assist firefighters in a fire emergency.

“Our firefighters do a great job in challenging situations, but preparation is a shared responsibility,” Operational Officer Baker said.

“Property owners must take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and communities.”

More information is available on the RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare.