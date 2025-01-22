Our local citizens are set to be recognised for their achievements this weekend at Weddin's Australia Day celebrations.

Weddin Shire Australia Day 2025 award finalists and their achievements include:

Weddin Shire Citizen of the Year awards:

- Mary Ann Stokes.

Mary Ann Stokes has been a dedicated volunteer of the Lions Club of Grenfell since 1995. She has assisted her husband Allan as Treasurer from 1997 to 2004 and again from 2014 to the present. Following the illness of Secretary Lion Terry Carroll in December 2023, Mary has taken on additional responsibilities, including coordinating the weekly Lions Mini Lotto and organising street stalls. Additionally, Mary has been a long-time volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Her other contributions include serving as Treasurer for St Joseph’s Parents & Friends (1985-1992), Grenfell Town & District Band (1994-2014), and the Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop (since 2015, Treasurer from 2020). She has volunteered with the Christian Bookshop since 2008.

Mary has been nominated for an award on Australia Day to recognise her long-standing and exceptional service to the community.

- Lorene Hazell

Lorene volunteers countless hours to lead and assist many community groups focused on the development and education of children in the Weddin Shire. She is the immediate past president of the Grenfell Public School P&C Association, where her leadership over three years helped to increase the participation of parents and successfully deliver multiple fundraising activities each year, as well as introducing streamlined ordering services for canteen and uniforms.

Lorene works tirelessly for the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club, taking charge of the office for the running of the races for club nights and annual carnivals. More recently, Lorene has been the driving force behind the recommencement of Little Athletics in Grenfell, coordinating a new committee and seeking endorsement for operation from Little Athletics Australia. Lorene has also been heavily involved in the Grenfell Soccer Club, supporting them with fundraising and committee roles as needed.

Lorene has a kind and inclusive leadership style and is focused on creating opportunities for all children in the Weddin Shire. She is extremely modest and prefers to focus on the effort of all committee members rather than recognising her own contribution.

- Lynne Peterson

Lynne has dedicated nearly 48 years to nursing, with 25 years of service to the Weddin Shire. She is highly regarded for her commitment. In an era of healthcare shortages, particularly in rural areas, her work as a community nurse is invaluable. Lynne’s care extends beyond clinical duties; she is a calming presence for patients, always willing to listen and provide support. She also ensures smooth communication between health districts, preventing patients from falling through bureaucratic cracks. Her advocacy in palliative care is especially significant, where she is the critical link between patients and doctors, ensuring the highest quality of care in their final stages.

Lynne’s dedication is evident in her mentorship of other nurses and her tireless work, often outside of regular hours. She is passionate about at-home care and has expertise in advanced wound care and end-of-life care. Lynne never seeks recognition, her focus always on improving the quality of life for others. Lynne continues to mentor others to carry on her work.

- Amanda Brenner

Amanda is the coordinator for the Weddin branch of Coast & Country Community Service, which incorporates the Grenfell Taxi Service. She has the full respect of all her team of drivers and her clients she deals with on a daily basis.

Amanda is also heavily involved with the Grenfell branch of CanAssist and is an active member of the committee. She is also involved with other committees and sporting groups.

Amanda is a wife and mother of five who also helps run the family business.

Amanda puts her heart and soul into everything she does, going beyond what her job entails, giving up her own time to help someone in need. When things get tough, she still has a smile on her face, ready to help if needed.

- Peter Mitton

Peter has contributed significantly to the Weddin Shire community over many years through various forms of support. He has generously provided his PA system and services to numerous organisations, including the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch, Grenfell Picnic and Jockey Club Races, the Henry Lawson Festival, Grenfell Show, Weddin Shire Australia Day Ceremony, Bribbaree Show, Caragabal Sheep Races and the Pinnacle Guinea Pig Races.

Additionally, Peter has volunteered and held various roles, such as President of the Grenfell Museum and Historical Society, Life Member of the Grenfell Show Committee, President of Grenfell Rugby Union Club, Coach of Grenfell Junior Rugby Union Club, President of Henry Lawson High School P&C Association and Senior Deputy Captain of the Glenelg Rural Fire Service.

Despite the demands of sowing and harvest seasons on his farm, Peter consistently supports these events with his personal time and energy. His dedication enhances the professionalism and engagement of community activities to residents and visitors. Peter’s contributions reflect a generous commitment to his community, deserving recognition for his selflessness.

- Peter Keppie

Peter Keppie's journey with community service started when he joined the Grenfell APEX Club in his early 20s. He went to the Philippines during those 11 years in APEX to build a hospital with 60 other APEX members.

Peter has been an enthusiastic sports person, having played competition squash, tag football, tennis, and touch football. Once his children began playing football in Grenfell Junior Rugby League, Peter was the unofficial video maker. This stretched to all games in later years. Peter was awarded a Life Membership to Grenfell Junior Rugby League in 2023.

Peter has driven the Piney Range school bus for Loaders Coaches for 26 years. All the kids on the bus show their appreciation with drawings and gifts. He is known as "Dep" to all of them.

Peter took over as the greens keeper at Grenfell Bowling Club from Neville Coleman 29 years ago. We have been told Grenfell Bowling Club has the best greens around the district.

Peter has been a retained fireman with the Weddin Fire and Rescue and received the 25 Year Service Medal for service.

Peter has always been a team player, looking to help where he can. He is a strong role model for his own and other children.

- Anna Brenner

On World Pharmacist Day this year, the social media message from the Grenfell Pharmacy read: “We are taking the time to honour the expertise and commitment of our Pharmacists and Pharmacists everywhere. Your consistent dedication to improving health and wellness is truly appreciated. Here’s to making a positive impact in every community! We are lucky to have you!”

These words are so true of our very own Anna Brenner.

Anna attended Grenfell Public School and Henry Lawson High School, before completing her Bachelor of Pharmacy at Charles Sturt University, Wagga. She began a cadetship in Forbes before joining Grenfell Pharmacy in 2014. She is now our full-time pharmacist.

Anna is highly respected by her staff, who assist her in delivering friendly, courteous and efficient service. She remains calm, helpful, and understanding with customers, often under stress due to medical concerns. Anna is qualified to conduct medication reviews for those on multiple medications or who may not fully understand their prescriptions. Her professional advice is very valued and based on sound knowledge. Anna certainly makes a positive impact on the health and wellness of our community - we are extremely fortunate to have her.

- Weddin Shire Higher School Certificate Award: Thi Truong.

Thi receives this award for her outstanding application in the 2024 Higher School Certificate receiving the highest ATAR at The Henry Lawson High School. Thi studied Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, English Standard, Chemistry, Biology and Geography. Thi is planning to study science at the University of Wollongong.

Weddin Shire School Youth Achievement Awards:

- Quandialla Public School - Jane Johnston

Jane’s dedication and excellence in serving our community are evident through her involvement with the Quandialla Public School community, her various sporting commitments, and the many other activities and organisations she has contributed to in 2024

- Caragabal Public School - Emily Maslin

Emily is nominated for her dedication for supporting the wellbeing of her peers and dedication to school sport. Emily ensures all students, regardless of age, are included in activities, both in and outside of the classroom. She is an outstanding athlete, particularly in swimming. Emily puts her hand up to participate in every sporting activity at school, actively contributing to the formation of the first small schools cricket team by encouraging her friends to join.

- St Joseph’s Catholic School - Saskia McLelland

Saskia is a student that stands out in her school community for her mature and responsible attitude. Saskia excelled in her role as school captain, representing her school at many community events such as ANZAC Day, Henry Lawson Festival, Grenfell Show and Carols in the Park. At these events Saskia wore her uniform with pride and participated by reading or singing respectfully and with energy. Saskia is to be commended on her individual achievements and participation in community groups such as Grenfell Dramatic Society and Grenfell Swimming Club. Saskia also participated in the Interschool Snow Sports at the Regional Level and NSW State Championships.

- Grenfell Public School - Daisy Forde

Daisy has been a student at Grenfell Public School for several years, following her time at Caragabal Public School. Over the past year she served as school captain.

In sports, Daisy has achieved significant milestones. She was age champion at all school carnivals this year and earned places on all school representative teams. Daisy competed at the state level in Cross Country and Athletics and represented the Western Region in swimming. She was awarded a Year 6 Certificate by the Western Region for her consistent contributions to sport since the age of 8, reflecting her eligibility for state-level competition every year.

Daisy has been a strong role model, consistently demonstrating the school values of respect, responsibility, and resilience. Daisy is respected within the school community for her approachable nature and dedication to helping peers.

In recognition of her achievements in learning, sport, and citizenship, Daisy received the Bob Hill Student of the Year award for 2024.

- The Henry Lawson High School - Ryan Toole

Ryan received Student of the Year for 2024 at The Henry Lawson High School for outstanding all round achievement. Ryan has achieved excellence across all three areas of academia, sport and school community.

Weddin Shire Community Achievement Award:

- Grenfell Hospital & MPS Auxiliary

The Grenfell Hospital & MPS Auxiliary has had a very busy year in 2024. At the 91st Annual State Conference of Hospital Auxiliaries the Grenfell branch received a certificate of Merit for fund raising over $20,000 as well as a Certificate of Merit for raising over $500 per member in the financial year 2023/24.

Some of the items purchased for the Hospital, MPS and Community Health include: a medical chair, four recliner chairs, six televisions and a sofa bed for the palliative care room. The Auxiliary members prepared “Emergency Bags” for patients in need, purchases games and craft materials for Easter and Christmas treats for the MPS residents. During 2024 the Auxiliary conducted a lamington drive each month from May to October, selling 1,100 DOZEN. Teamwork has been at the heart of a very successful year for our community in 2024.

- Catherine Knapp

Catt Knapp has made a significant impact at the Grenfell Public Library this year through her volunteer work, particularly by leading craft sessions for young patrons. These sessions have become a valued part of the library’s programs, offering children a creative space to explore and connect with others. Catt has created an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters creativity and builds a sense of community among participants.

Catt’s contributions extend beyond the sessions themselves. She has strengthened the bonds within our community and exemplifies what it means to give back. Her work serves as a reminder of the positive impact one individual can have.

- Stanley Jones

Stanley ‘Joe’ Jones has been a resident of Bimbi since the 1970s.

A dedicated community member, Joe has been part of the Bimbi Fire Brigade for 50 years, always ready to assist. He was involved with the Bimbi Historical Society and helped restore the Bimbi Assembly Hall before it tragically burned down after its centenary celebration. As a member of the Bimbi Progress Association, Joe continues to maintain the village, slashing streetscapes, watering the Memorial Drive trees, and advocating for improved conditions.

At 86, Joe remains deeply committed to Bimbi, reflecting his pride in the village and his lifelong service to the community. His contributions, from firefighting to historical preservation and maintenance, have left a lasting impact on Bimbi and its residents.

Weddin Shire Community Event / Organisation of the Year:

- Grenfell Historical Society

The Grenfell Historical Society, a dedicated group of volunteers, works to preserve the rich history of the Weddin Shire. Operating from the Museum, members catalogue and digitise collections, accept artefact donations, organise displays, assist with research, and host visitors and school groups.

On 27 July 2024, the society celebrated its 60th anniversary with an afternoon tea at the Dramatic Society’s Little Theatre.

- Grenfell SES

Grenfell SES performs vital and often dangerous tasks year-round; however, their commendable efforts following the extreme hailstorm on Christmas Day 2023—protecting homes with damaged roofs, shattered windows, and fallen trees and branches—deserve special recognition. This was an extraordinary effort by the team with no thought for themselves or family as they helped others.

- Grenfell Police & Ambulance

Nominated for their Halloween display in the former jail cells in Grenfell. The Grenfell Police and Grenfell Ambulance staff have made a tremendous effort, providing the kids, youth and many adults with a Halloween event in Grenfell. This experience showed the children and youth of Grenfell that our authorities are everyday people with important roles dedicated to keeping us safe - truly wonderful role models for our community’s younger generation.