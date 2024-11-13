Popular with Cowra, Grenfell and Canowindra residents, registrations have opened for the 2025 Cargo to Grenfell Walk (C2G).

The three day, 96km, walk which promotes awareness of and raises funds for mental health will be held from March 13 to 15, 2025.

“Founded in 2017 when a group of 10 enthusiastic participants took part in a "trial walk", the walk was established to assist with the shortage of mental health resources in regional areas of NSW,” walk organiser Toby Barons said.

“The event was a success in 2017 and it was decided that the C2G was going to continue as an annual event,” he said.

In 2018, the event was an even bigger success, exceeding all goals and expectations.

“The dream was alive,” Mr Barons said.

The growth has shown with 65 participants registered in 2019 and $35,000 raised.

Drought and COVID-19, took its toll on the community’s ability to attend and support the event in 2020 and 2021 but from 2022 to 2024 organisers saw a steady participation in the event with an average of 45 attendees raising over $30,000 over those years combined.

“The C2G Walk continues to strive for growth and community involvement, with mental health awareness and providing assistance at the core of the event,” Mr Barons said.

On day one of the walk participants make the 23km trek for Cargo to Canowindra where they rest up for the night before continuing on to Gooloogong, a distance of 28km, on day two.

After the night in Gooloogong where a fundraising trivia night is held at the Gooloogong Hotel, walkers trek 44km to Grenfell on day three.

“The culture of the event allows everyone to feel comfortable along the journey to have great conversations about mental health or have some fun with banter and light-hearted conversations,” Mr Barons said.

“We welcome all abilities and have support vehicles throughout the whole event along with authorised traffic controllers and checkpoint stops along the way to re-hydrate, rest and eat some food.”

“So why not gather some friends or family and give it a go while raising money for mental health.”

Registrations can be completed the C2G website C2Gwalk.com