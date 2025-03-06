The Annual General Meeting of the Grenfell & District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held on Tuesday, 26 February 2025

President Dennis Hughes welcomed attendees to the Meeting and proceeded through the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting.

There was a letter in from a member and on the advice of Mr. Peter Moffitt the Secretary was advised of the correct procedure to present such documents. The meeting members moved a motion to handle the matter at the March meeting.

Reports from Garden/Fundraising/Drum Muster and Maintenance Leaders was minimal.

The Presidents Report was as follows:

PRESIDENT’S REPORT 2024.

It is with pleasure that I present my Thirteenth Presidents report to this Committee for 2024.

The Committee has again operated very well though 24 with all meetings held at the Grenfell Bowling Club. I would like to thank the Club Management for hosting our meetings for this last year.

During the year there were three units becoming available with Bill Greeves moving into a Nursing Home, Suzanne Connell and Tony Reid moved to a larger property and Jeannie Light moved to the MPS. I wish them all the best in there new premises.

To take up residents this year and I would like to extend to you all a warm welcome, to John Bowker, Stein Grieves and Jeanie Vonthien and I hope that your stay will be memorable.

General maintenance has been carried out during the year with quite a number of appliances purchased and with blocked drains, water leaks causing some problems. Fire hoses, Smoke alarms and Spider spraying have all been checked and completed during the year and the old shed on the Mark Kelleher Lodge block has been demolished and cleaned up also our new block in Forbes Street has been cleaned up. Once again the annual Inspection of units took place with only a number of small repairs needed.

All rents across the board increased and will be revised over the next few years.

The committee applied once again for a Federal Grant but now the Committee has been informed to apply through the NSW Government which is now in progress thanks to Jeanne Montgomery. It is taking a lot longer than I would like but we must keep rolling on.

Our income for the year apart from rent was that our Committee was the beneficiary of the Bowling Club Deb Ball with an income of $1200.00 which, at this point I would like to thank the Management and Board of the Bowling Club very much for nominating The Senior Citizens to be their beneficiary. The Committee also held 2 Street Stalls raising $2400.00 combined and two wood raffles raising $915.00 and one Drum Muster day in August collecting 5494 drums raising $1692.15.

To all our trades’ people who on request come as soon as contacted like Electrician & TV man Garry Day, our Plumber Rick Gora, Handy Man John Smith, Painter Thurston Skinner and Dot Schneider, mower man is Luke Radnedge (L & C Lawn Care) a very big thank you for keeping our units in good shape.

In closing I would like to thank a number of people firstly Glenice for all the work involve in running this committee and taking and reporting of complaints. Vicki for the help she has provided to Glenice and myself during the year, Jeanne for running and keeping the finances in order, and our maintenance man Daryl Spalding and to the rest of the Committee for all the meetings you have attended the decisions you have to make and the keenness of you all. The associate members that are not on the committee that come to working bees and Drum Muster days Thank You, and lastly, Ted for the reports to the paper with news of what this committee is achieving to keep the community of Grenfell informed of the service this committee provides.

I would like to congratulate all of you and thank you all again and wish the incoming committee all the best for the next year as I hope we will have a much better result with our grant application.

Dennis Hughes

President

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Being no further business the Chair was passed to our Honorary Solicitor Mr. Peter Moffitt who declared all positions vacant.

Positions for the forthcoming year are as follows:-

Patron: P Moffitt

Committee: Z Barker, B Bentick, G Clarke, D Frost, L Galvin, J Hamilton, D Hughes, J Hughes, J Montgomery, T Pickwell, V Reid, D Stevens, D Spalding, D Starr, M Taylor, J Vontein, G Wilder, A Arentsen, V Arentsen.

Working Committee: R & B Coleman, S Galvin, D Reid, M Stevens, L Wilder, S Hazell, & M Starr.

President & Chairperson: D Hughes

Vice Chairperson: V Reid

Secretary: G Clarke

Asst. Secretary: M Taylor

Treasurer & Rental Overseer: J Montgomery

Public Officer: J Montgomery

Publicity Officer: T Pickwell

Solicitor: Honorary – Gordon Garling & Moffitt

Tenant Selection: Committee

Building & Maintenance: All Management & Working Committee

Garden Committee: J Hughes, D Stevens, L Galvin, T Pickwell, J Hamilton

Fund Raising: Management Committee.

Drum Muster: D Hughes, D Frost, D Spalding

Auditors: Twomey Pty Ltd

The Annual General Meeting Closed at 4.00pm and was followed immediately by the normal February Meeting.

President Dennis Welcomed Jeanne Vontein, Alex Arentsen, Virginia Arentsen to the monthly meeting as new members.

The next Drum Muster will be advised shortly. Please ensure that all drums are correctly washed and cleaned. Times for delivery is after 10.30 am and before 3.00pm.

The meeting was advised that the latest application for a grant was submitted this week. Hopefully we will have some good news shortly.

The next meeting is on 25th March 2025 and all persons are welcome to attend at the Bowling Club commencing at 3.00pm