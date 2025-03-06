Royal Fest Thanks all who supported our stall.

The raffle of club vouchers generously donated by Grenfell Bowling Club and drawn by Bianca ere won by Judy Spedding .

Every dollar we raise helps our country children to receive the best of medical treatment they can't receive in their own areas.

Thank you all for your generosity.

Margaret Cuddihy.

This year the Royal Far West will celebrate their 100th birthday and have souvenir tea towels for $20 and souvenir key rings for $15. All proceeds from this go back into supporting country children.

For more information call Margaret Cuddihy on 63431237.