Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is calling for people to recognise an outstanding older person in their community with nominations for the 2025 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards now open.

“The 2025 Seniors Festival and the Local Achievement Awards celebrate the tremendous contribution seniors offer to our communities,” Ms Cooke said.

“If you know a senior who strives to make our community a better place through volunteering, innovation, or simply supporting family and friends, now is the time to nominate them for the Local Achievement Awards,”

“We are indeed fortunate to have so many seniors in our local community who are generous with their time, energy and commitment.

“By highlighting seniors’ continued efforts in helping the seat of small communities thrive, we are continuing to challenge ageism and empower seniors to overcome social stigma,” she said.

Nominations are now open for the awards program, one of many initiatives the NSW Government promotes to support the state’s seniors living happy, healthy, and active lives.

Winners of the Local Achievement Awards will be announced during the 2025 NSW Seniors Festival which runs from 3-16 March.

The awards program is part of an exciting schedule of events across the state.

For more information about NSW Seniors Festival and the Local Achievement Awards, visit seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.