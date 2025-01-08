By Dorothy Starr

Upcoming Events and Fundraising Efforts

The Grenfell Hospital M.P.S. Auxiliary’s activities don’t end with the Christmas Raffle.

On January 15, the group will hold its general meeting in the Leisure Room at the hospital. The primary focus will be organising the Regional Forum, which Grenfell will host in early March.

“We hope for a strong turnout to assist with planning this important event,” the Auxiliary's spokesperson added.

The raffle marked a fantastic conclusion to the Auxiliary’s 2024 fundraising efforts, which have directly benefited the hospital.

Funds raised have supported staff through equipment purchases, such as a new wound chair, and provided patients with Emergency Bags.

These bags, given to those transferred to larger hospitals, contain essential items like soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush, a hairbrush, deodorant, a notepad, and a pen.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a busy year. The Regional Forum in March will be followed by a lamington drive and street stalls.

The Auxiliary aims to continue raising funds to purchase additional hospital equipment and expand patient services. Details of future projects are still being finalised, but the commitment to supporting the hospital remains steadfast.

Community Rallies to Donate Over $3,500 for the Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Raffle.

Grenfell has once again demonstrated its community spirit, with more than 40 local businesses contributing to this year’s Hospital M.P.S. Auxiliary Christmas Raffle. The incredible support helped assemble 12 prize packages valued at over $3,500, leaving organisers thrilled and winners delighted.

“What a fantastic response from our community,” an Auxiliary spokesperson said.

“Every business we approached supported our hospital, proving once again what a great town we live in. The winners were amazed by the vouchers and goods included in their prize packages.”

The Auxiliary extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated, sold tickets, and purchased tickets.

“Your generosity and enthusiasm made this raffle a resounding success,” an Auxiliary spokesperson said.

“I’m truly blown away by the support.”

Wishing the Community a Healthy 2025

As the Auxiliary gears up for the year ahead, they invite community members to join the January 15 meeting or support their initiatives throughout 2025.

On behalf of the Grenfell Hospital M.P.S. Auxiliary, we wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.