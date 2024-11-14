Grenfell’s past will be celebrated with the release of Back to Grenfell: Centenary Edition, a new publication by the Grenfell Historical Society. The book launch, set for Friday, November 22nd at 11am at the Hub in Grenfell’s main Street, promises to offer locals a fascinating glimpse into the town’s history, 100 years after the original edition was published in 1924.

This Centenary Edition preserves the full text from the original Back to Grenfell, alongside newly restored photographs and original advertisements from the early 20th century. These images and ads, once featured in local papers and shop windows, provide an authentic look at the businesses and daily lives that shaped the Grenfell community. Readers will see the Grenfell of 1924 come to life with visuals that add both charm and historical value to the narrative.

A distinctive feature in this edition is a new section showcasing historic photos that trace Grenfell’s evolution—from its pioneer days and the discovery of gold to its development as an agricultural and pastoral hub. Carefully selected by the Historical Society, these images provide rare glimpses into early scenes and landmarks of the town, with some never- before published.

The launch event at the Hub will include a presentation on the creation of this Centenary Edition, with copies available for purchase. For anyone interested in Grenfell’s history and legacy, this is a unique opportunity to connect with the past and support the Grenfell Historical Society’s ongoing efforts to preserve local heritage.