The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary has had a busy year!

We had five members attend our 91st Annual State Conference in Bankstown where we received a certificate of merit for fundraising over $20,000 and a certificate of merit for raising over $500 per member for the financial year 2023 - 2024.

Some of the items we gifted to our Hospital, the Residential Aged Care and Community Health were a medical chair valued at $12,000, Recliner chairs for $7,000 and six televisions for $4,500.

There were also the Hospital Emergency bags for patients in need and the purchase of games, crafts, easter and Christmas treats for the Residents at the MPS.

We held two very successful street stalls and our Christmas raffle with eight prizes valued at over $2,200

This year we sold lamingtons each month from May to October with nearly 1,200 dozen being sold which is a great fundraiser for our amazing Auxiliary members who have a great social time making the lamingtons.

Our next meeting will be held in the Leisure room at the Grenfell MPS at 2pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 and all are welcome to attend.

For our final get together for the year we hope to have an afternoon tea with a date and venue to be decided at this meeting.

Dorothy Starr. Publicity Officer, Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary.