By Anita Edwards Publicity Officer.

A new year, it seems we’ve only just said goodbye to Christmas and it here it is March already.

That means the Garden Club is having its first meeting of 2025.

As usual, the meeting is on the first Tuesday of the month, which is Tuesday, 4 March, at 2 pm, and Pat Verney is our host. Her address is Forbes Street, corner of Bourkes Street, just past the swimming pool.

Members are asked to bring a plate as usual, and are reminded about the trading table.

So if you have any fruit or vegetables or other produce, homemade jams, pickles etc you would like to donate or sell, bring it along.

Our meeting is also open to new members, visitors or anyone who is interested in things garden – you are welcome to join us.