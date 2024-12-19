We held our last get-together for the year at the Grenfell Bowling Club on December 3.

No formal meeting was declared, rather a celebration of Christmas and of a successful year for the Club.

The Club’s major events for the year were the Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser at the Weddin Native Nursery, our 60th anniversary as a garden club, celebrated at the Grenfell Golf Club, and our attendance at the Garden Clubs of Australia Friendship Day at Clifton Gardens in Young.

The Bowling Club, as usual, provided an excellent lunch, and excellent service, and afterwards Jenny Wells challenged and entertained us with a number of fun quizzes.

There was no outright winner; somehow, all of us managed to win a prize. Overall an excellent afternoon.

Our next meeting will be held on the first Tuesday in March, which Pat Verney has offered to host.

We will advise details closer to the time – both for our own members and for anyone who may be interested in discussing all things garden and would like to come along and join us.

In the meantime, we wish everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas and a joyous new year.

Anita Edwards

Publicity Officer.