Thirteen Grenfell Artists Inc. spent a wonderful weekend with well known art tutor and artist, Jenny Forster.

The weekend focused on learning the properties of a variety of inks and how they behave on different papers and substrates.

Under Jenny’s guidance each artist developed an understanding of the variety of techniques that can be used with ink and produced some fabulous and colourful artworks.

We learnt to play with inks and be spontaneous in our approach to using ink. Thank you Jennifer for a fantastic weekend.

Brews and Brushes at Bulla Creek Brewery.

Di Franks, Wendy Hawthorne and Kate O’Connor have their artwork on display at Bulla Creek Brewing Company from Saturday, 8 March during the “Hilltops off the Beaten Track” Art and Cultural trail and beyond.

There is an extensive collection of artworks on display for the viewer to peruse as they sip on the locally made beverages.

There is also a workshop available on Sunday, 15 March for the patrons to attend. For more information contact Steph or Mark at Bulla Creek Brewery.