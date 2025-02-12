The Grenfell Art Gallery’s latest exhibition ‘From Our Hands to the Canvas’ showcases the work of the Grenfell Artists Inc. group, which is a testament to the strength of our creative community.

The exhibit is made up of 14 local artists with over 115 artworks between them.

The artists include Di Franks, Danielle Allen, Heather Holzhauser, Judith Spedding, Kathleen McCue, Lisa Schaefer, Lorraine Seery, Marianne Polkinghorne, Michele Johnson, Neva Napier, Pamela Pearce, Vanessa Knight, Wayne Miles and Wendy Hawthorn.

The opening night was a true indication of support from our community to the local artists with a fantastic turn out.

The Grenfell Artist Inc. group provides the only annual exhibit within our gallery and each year the standard of work reaches new heights, the dedication from this group is reflected all throughout the exhibit and it’s wonderful to see such a diverse and engaging collection. ‘From Our Hands to the Canvas’ with run until Wednesday 12th March 2025, and is one you don’t want to miss.