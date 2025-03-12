Did you know that up to 60% of men over the age of 60 have ‘prostate troubles’?

This important community event, held on Friday 28th February, attracted a roll-up of approximately 70 local men (with a sprinkling of women) who found out all the ‘ins and outs’ of men’s health, specifically the key organs of the lower body. The event was organised by Weddin Health Council, backed by Grenfell Community Health, with the venue and a free BBQ lunch sponsored by Grenfell Bowling Club.

Keynote presenter, Brad Butt, a pharmacist from Canberra and co-founder of ‘Men’s Health Down Under’, gave a frank and fearless run-down on the prostate organ, penis and bladder. Brad outlined the reality of how the state of the prostate affects the function of the associated ‘apparatus’ and demonstrated various prosthesis and medications for erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

James Boulding, (also from Canberra) Physiotherapist, and also an excellent communicator, encouraged men to learn more about what they can do themselves to work with their prostate to counter urinary incontinence, either directly resulting from the prostate enlargement or post surgery for prostate cancer.

Another important aspect is to maintain a healthy weight and monitor blood pressure to reduce the risk of heart attack (heart malfunctions due to a blood clot entering the heart or blocking the arteries that maintain the heart) or stroke (brain cells dying due to a sudden block or bleed of micro blood vessels in the brain). At the event there was a testing station to check men’s cholesterol and blood sugar which was very well attended with the results almost immediately available so that if need be, further medical advice was recommended.

Community Health representatives offered takeaway fliers and also consulted with men about what’s on offer at Community Health. The feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive. If you missed out and would like to know more, contact either Weddin Community Health or Weddin Health Council members Peter Spedding or Peter Moffitt.

Peter Moffitt, Chair of the Weddin Health Council advised that mid next year it is planned to hold a similar event with Brad and Jamie but during the evening to endeavour to attract the 40 to 60 year age group.

The Weddin Health Council expresses its gratitude to all those involved in making the event the huge success it was including the great roll up of attendees, Community Health representatives, Bianca Hughes and staff of the Grenfell Bowling Club and of course Brad and Jamie whom along with their staff provided their services free of charge.