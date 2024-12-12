PHOTO
By Josh Taylor
Recently the Grenfell Rugby Union Club held their Presentation Night upstairs of the Criterion Hotel. A fantastic night was celebrated by a large crowd of Panther men,
women and their partners.
The Cri supplied a lovely atmosphere and some delicious food.
During the evening the awards were announced. The Best and Fairest and Players Player for the men was won by Waisake Lala and for the Women the same awards were taken out by Amber Taylor.
Henry Mitton was presented with his 100th game mug.
The full list of award winners for the evening were:
MENS AWARDS.
Encouragement Award - Seth Anderson
Best Newcomer - Hamish Dye
Best Trainer - Alastair Ramsay
Most Improved - Pascal Brunett
Most Dedicated - George Mafileo
Best and Fairest - Waisake Lala
Player's Player Waisake Lala
Bill Eastaway Medal - Waisake Lala
Golden Boot - Chris Hodges
CLUB AWARDS.
Best Clubperson - Alan Leobick
Best Supporter - Breigh McKeown
LADIES AWARDS.
Best Newcomer - Rachel Tomlinson
Best Trainer - Casey Walker
Most Improved - Jasmin Morton
Best and Fairest - Amber Taylor
Player's Player - Amber Taylor
100 First Grade Games - Henry Mitton
A large thank-you to all our major and minor sponsors for the year, the CEF, the many spectators and supporters. I would also like to thank our long list of players, our Groundsmen, our Executive, Committee and all our volunteers who help out throughout the year.
Without this long list of people and their dedication to the Club it would not exist, so once again Thank-You and we look forward to the 2025 season.