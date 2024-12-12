By Josh Taylor

Recently the Grenfell Rugby Union Club held their Presentation Night upstairs of the Criterion Hotel. A fantastic night was celebrated by a large crowd of Panther men,

women and their partners.

The Cri supplied a lovely atmosphere and some delicious food.

During the evening the awards were announced. The Best and Fairest and Players Player for the men was won by Waisake Lala and for the Women the same awards were taken out by Amber Taylor.

Henry Mitton was presented with his 100th game mug.

The full list of award winners for the evening were:

MENS AWARDS.

Encouragement Award - Seth Anderson

Best Newcomer - Hamish Dye

Best Trainer - Alastair Ramsay

Most Improved - Pascal Brunett

Most Dedicated - George Mafileo

Best and Fairest - Waisake Lala

Player's Player Waisake Lala

Bill Eastaway Medal - Waisake Lala

Golden Boot - Chris Hodges

CLUB AWARDS.

Best Clubperson - Alan Leobick

Best Supporter - Breigh McKeown

LADIES AWARDS.

Best Newcomer - Rachel Tomlinson

Best Trainer - Casey Walker

Most Improved - Jasmin Morton

Best and Fairest - Amber Taylor

Player's Player - Amber Taylor

100 First Grade Games - Henry Mitton

A large thank-you to all our major and minor sponsors for the year, the CEF, the many spectators and supporters. I would also like to thank our long list of players, our Groundsmen, our Executive, Committee and all our volunteers who help out throughout the year.

Without this long list of people and their dedication to the Club it would not exist, so once again Thank-You and we look forward to the 2025 season.