The Cargo 2 Grenfell Walk, a charity event that passes through Cowra and Canowindra and has grown to become one of the region’s most popular community challenges, will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 12 to 14 March 2026.

What began as a small idea among friends has become a respected annual event raising funds and awareness for mental health.

For one of the original organisers, Tobias Barron, reaching the ten year milestone brings a renewed sense of excitement and pride.

“I’m excited, it’s a little bit of fresh excitement to what’s been a long journey,” Barron said.

“Ten years is a good milestone for the event and we’re definitely looking to make it that little bit extra special.”

The walk first started as something simple, a personal challenge and a way to support a good cause.

“We basically wanted to raise some money for a good cause and just as something to do,” Barron said.

“A few of my friends and family got on board, a bit of adventure seeking to start with.”

“Once we’d done it the first year, we realised we could get the wider community on board and raise money for mental health resources.”

Since then, the event has partnered with charities supporting mental health, turning a casual challenge into a significant community effort.

While the event has grown each year, Barron said the priority has never been to expand beyond control but to maintain the supportive and close knit community that makes the walk special.

“We’ve prioritised creating a community more than trying to expand it into something out of our control,” he said.

“It’s quite an intimate group where we look after each other.”

“It exceeded expectations at the start, but we’re confident it can continue and have longevity.”

The 10th anniversary walk will run over three days and, while the format will stay true to the event’s roots, the team hopes to add a few special touches.

“We haven’t thought of anything groundbreaking to implement,” Barron said.

“We hope to continue building on what we’ve done in the past.”

“We always bring in a couple of new things, but if we get good participation, it frees us up to implement more exciting ideas.”

With planning underway, the organisers are encouraging people to register early, both to secure cheaper Early Bird rates and to support the event’s continued success.

“We look to try and get people to sign up before the end of the year,” Barron said.

“That helps us and it’s a bit cheaper before the end of the year.”

“Early sign ups are our key this year.”

As the event prepares to celebrate a decade of community spirit, physical challenge and mental health advocacy, organisers are hopeful 2026 will deliver one of the biggest and most memorable walks yet.