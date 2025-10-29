The premiere season of "Midsummer's Murder!" was staged by the Grenfell Dramatic Society for three very enthusiastic audiences over the weekend of October 17 -19 at the Rose Street Little Theatre.

A cast of six talented actors, and a production crew of eight was responsible for bringing the play from rehearsals to "Opening Night" over a four month period.

The play was written by society member Darryl Knapp who has delighted Grenfell audiences with his many and varied stage roles with the group over the past thirty five years.

The main action of Midsummer's Murder takes place at the home of Geoffrey and Alice Potter, and includes the ladies of Alice's Book Club who draw the wrong conclusions from some of the things they overhear.

Scott Badman and Jaime Elms played the roles of Geoffrey and Alice Potter, and Anita Edwards, Jessica Gardner, Cathy Gilbert and Di Donohue were Alice's Book Club friends.

Speaking at the conclusion of the production Darryl said he was delighted to see his play come to life on the stage. After rehearsals had begun, he had intentionally kept away from the production, but eagerly awaited to see how the group interpreted his script.

Director Stephen Griffin paid tribute to the cast for their hard work and commitment - they were a great group to work with. He thanked the whole production crew, particularly mentioning Scott Badman who was responsible for sound , lighting and screen design in addition to his very demanding stage roles.