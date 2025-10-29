On Friday, 24 October, Grenfell Public School welcomed grandparents from across the community for a joyous celebration of Grandparents Day.

Principal Mr Cartwright welcomed the special guests, highlighting the important role they play in the lives of the students and the wider community at a special assembly, where each class presented a unique performance, showcasing the talents and creativity of the students.

The assembly was a delightful blend of music, drama, and song.

The atmosphere was filled with warmth and appreciation as students proudly took to the stage to entertain their grandparents.

Each group put on a fantastic performance that truly showcased the diverse talents of our students. Stage 1 kicked off the morning with “Der Glumph,” a lively piece featuring marimbas, percussion instruments, and beautiful singing that set a joyful tone.

Following them, 5/6 Purple captivated the audience with their energetic dance, Waka Waka, full of rhythm and enthusiasm. The 3/4 Blue group then brought the story of the Big Bad Bushranger to life with their engaging performance, delighting everyone with their singing and performing skills. 5/6 Red treated us to a vibrant medley of dances, displaying impressive coordination and flair.

The 3/4 Emerald class charmed the crowd with their enthusiastic rendition of the Bear Song, showcasing their strong vocal talents. Finally, Kindergarten closed the assembly with their adorable performance of Mr Clickety Cane, with the whole school joining in with them! Each item was met with warm applause, reflecting the pride and joy shared throughout this special day.

Following the assembly, each family was presented with a special morning tea share-box, of cakes, slices and sandwiches, lovingly prepared and baked by the dedicated staff of Grenfell Public School. This thoughtful gesture allowed families to share a sweet moment together, fostering a sense of community and connection.

“It was a lovely day,” Principal Mr Cartwright said.

“We really love opportunities to showcase our students’ talents and share special moments with our community. Grandparents Day is always a highlight in our school calendar, and this year was no exception.”

The event was a beautiful reminder of the value of family bonds and the role of grandparents in nurturing and supporting young learners. Grenfell Public School looks forward to continuing this cherished tradition in the years to come.