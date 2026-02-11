Swimmers from the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club had a busy end of the month in the pool, beginning with the Quandialla Swimming Club Carnival on Saturday, 24 January.

Swimmers returned from Quandialla with several new personal bests along with ribbons and medals.

They then backed this up on Sunday, 25 January with a swimming development morning with local swimmer Tom Robinson and his friend Abbey Webb from the Australian Dolphins.

While a little tired from the Quandialla carnival the day before, the swimmers turned up the energy to show Tom and Abbey what they could do.

During the development day, the swimmers were given information on stroke technique, diving and tumble turn techniques and then finished the morning with a fun relay.

In a post to Facebook the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club thanked Liz Robinson for organising the opportunity for their members, Leann Logan for opening the pool on a Sunday morning as well as parents and swimmers for supporting this event, cooking, cleaning, sunscreening and organising swimmers through out the morning.

The club also thanked Tom for coming back to his grassroots with Abbey and giving their young swimmers the opportunity to ask questions and learn from you both.

"This is inspirational and we thank you so much," the club said.

Also representing Grenfell over two days on the last weekend of January were Penny Hughes and Odin Amezdroz who travelled to Lithgow to compete in the Mountains and Plains Summer Championship.

On Saturday, 31 January Odin and Penny took to the pool in very hot conditions. Odin picked up a second placing in the 100m breaststroke coming away with a 1.85 second personal best.

Odin also placed sixth in the 50m backstroke.

Penny placed second in the 50m backstroke, butterfly and 100m breaststroke, achieving a small personal best in the breaststroke.

On Sunday, 1 February in much nicer weather conditions Odin swam well and came away with fourth place in the 100m freestyle and seventh in the 50m freestyle.

Penny came away with second in the 50m and 100m freestyle. In the 50m breaststroke Penny finished first, swimming a 0.54 second personal best, breaking the Mountains and Plains record and achieving the National Age Qualifying time.