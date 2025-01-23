The 2024 Woodbridge Cup season was a resounding success, marked by record-breaking attendance, vibrant community engagement, and the inclusion of new teams.

League president Andrew Pull shared his reflections on the season and his hopes for 2025, emphasising the league’s deep roots in community spirit and family values.

“It was an exciting final series,” Andrew said.

“Our semi-final series was the highest attended ever, which shows people are coming to the games.

“I remember the Cowra-Canowindra semi-final at Canowindra—it was a capacity crowd, and there were more kids at the ground than you could point a stick at.

“That’s exactly what we want, a community-based, family-oriented competition.”

The inclusion of Cowra and Blayney in the 2024 season added excitement to the league, with both clubs bringing under-18 sides.

“Welcoming Cowra and Blayney was fantastic,” Andrew said.

“It’s amazing to see new teams contributing to the competition.”

However, the absence of Condobolin was a notable disappointment.

The club struggled to form a committee, leading to their withdrawal from the competition.

Andrew remains optimistic about their return, revealing ongoing discussions with the club’s representatives.

“I’ve been on the phone with them, and they’ve got a meeting coming up in a couple of weeks. The people I’ve spoken to are confident they can get back together,” he said.

“I’m really hoping we can get Condobolin back so we have 14 teams instead of 13.”

The league’s emphasis on community connections remains its defining feature.

“Our competition is truly community-based, and all the clubs value how important their communities are to their football clubs, and vice versa,” Andrew said.

“In some towns, all they have is rugby league. It’s been great, and everybody appreciates that.”

As the league looks to 2025, Andrew is excited about the upcoming preseason activities, which kick off in March.

“We’re looking forward to the 2025 season and everything it will bring,” he said.

“Our main goal is to maintain the camaraderie among the clubs while letting on-field performance decide the winners.”