Last Saturday at Lawson Park Grenfell, a perfect Spring day greeted both spectators and players for round 6 of the Western Women’s Rugby League Competition.

Woodbridge hosted the Orange Vipers and it was the Woodies who started the day on a winning note when their Under 12s booked their Semi-Final spot with a 32-6 victory. The Under 14s match was a thrilling affair and ended in a 26 all draw and this was a fair result as neither team deserved to lose.

At half-time in the Under 16s fixture the Vipers led 8-4 and the Woodies were right in the match but the visitors were too strong in the second half racking up 18 unanswered points to go on and win the game 26-4.

After leading 14-4 at half-time the Vipers Under 18s scored 6 second half tries to defeat Woodbridge 46-4 but the hosts didn’t stop trying for the entire 60 minutes.

The Opens match lived up to expectations and when the Woodies led 16-8 in the second half it looked like an upset was on the cards.

At this point however the Vipers lifted their intensity and on the back of class players Kiara Sullivan and Lilly Baker they finished over the top (28-16) of a brave Woodbridge team who were minus some key players.

The final competition round prior to the Semi-Finals sees the Woodbridge Club travelling to Cale Oval Narromine this Saturday to take on the Dubbo Goannas in all 5 grades. The Woodbridge Under 12s will be playing Semi-Finals this year but unfortunately the Under 14s, 16s, and 18s cannot make the Semis even if they win their final round matches against the Goannas.

The Woodbridge Opens team can still make the Semis even if they lose their final round match against the Goannas but they would need the Vipers to beat the Mudgee Dragons.

The Vipers will start solid favourites in their match against the Dragons because they have the better form as well as having the home ground advantage and they also have plenty of motivation as a win will see them lock in a home Semi-Final.

The Grenfell Senior Rugby League Club would like to thank everyone who helped make Saturday another successful day of Rugby League at Lawson Oval.